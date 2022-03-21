Tamannaah Bhatia Continues to Raise Temperature in Sexy Beach Wear From Her Maldives Vacay, See Pics

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is currently on a trip to the Maldives and is treating her fans with some gorgeous photos from the picturesque location. A couple of days back, her beach OOTD had raised the temperature on the internet, and now the actress shared some more photos in her bold pink bikini. On Sunday evening, she took to her social media handles to share a couple of photos donning a pink crop top with white printed pants. She styled her looks with a pink cape and left her hair loose. She also wore minimalistic jewellery to complete her looks.

Captioning the photo on Instagram, the Baahubali actress wrote, “Wandering but never lost ☀️."

Take a look:

Earlier, she shared a photo of her riding a cycle. In the picture, the actress was seen wearing a pink crop top and a pair of denim shorts. She completed the look with a floral printed cape. She shared the picture with the caption, “Guess who has all the ice cream in the trunk @movenpickkuredhivarumaldives @oneaboveglobal #movenpickmaldives #movenpickkuredhivarumaldives #wemakemoments."

On the work front, she wrapped the first schedule of her upcoming Babli Bouncer, which is helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Sharing a video from the first schedule wrap on Instagram, Tamannaah said, “Time flies when you’re having the best time everrr! I can’t believe that it’s already a wrap on the first schedule of #bablibouncer @imbhandarkar sir you are the reason the set reverberates with such a childlike ,happy and peaceful energy , we have worked non stop but never even at one point felt like we were at work . Thank you for bringing out the best in me and I can’t wait to get back to shoot very soon. A big shoutout to all the girls who at 6 am in the morning walked our lil imaginary ramp . Work is a party with you girls."

She also has several projects in her kitty. She will be seen in the Telugu films Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3, That Is Mahalakshmi and Bhola Shankar. In Bollywood, she will be seen in Bole Chudiyan and Plan A Plan B.

