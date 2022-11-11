Tamannaah Bhatia Exudes Elegance In Custom Bridal Lehenga, Pics Go Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia is on a roll lately. The 32-year-old actress starred in multiple films this year, namely F3, Babli Bouncer and the recent Plan A Plan B, along with a cameo appearance in Ghani. While Tamannaah is currently busy with a host of upcoming films in the pipeline, she recently left social media buzzing as a string of pictures from one of her latest photoshoots surfaced on the internet.

Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. Her fan pages often share updates about her personal as well as professional life on these platforms. In one such instance, a couple of Tamannaah’s fan accounts recently posted a few pictures and videos from her photoshoot for a magazine on Twitter.

In one set of pictures, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star is seen striking multiple poses for the lens in a custom bridal lehenga. The ethereal outfit comprised an intricately embroidered choli with mirror work, a matching embellished lehenga and a sheer cape featuring feather details.

In another set of photos, Tamannaah Bhatia is snapped rocking a golden corset top with statement gold earrings. The trendy wet hairdo rounded off her effortless look. In addition to sharing the BTS photos and videos, one of the fan pages revealed that they were from Tamannaah’s photoshoot for Travel Peacock Magazine.

Meanwhile, after Plan A Plan B, Tamannaah Bhatia is gearing up for her next, Bhola Shankar, starring megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role. The Meher Ramesh directorial, which is an official Telugu remake of the hit Tamil film Vedalam, is slated to hit the big screen on April 14, 2023. Besides Bhola Shankar, Tamannaah also has Bole Chudiyan, Gurthunda Seethakalam and Bandra in her kitty.

