Rumoured Couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Make Stylish Appearance At An Event; Watch Video

Ever since pictures from Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s intimate new year vacation in Goa, of them sharing a kiss went viral, their fans can’t stop gushing about the rumoured couple. The actor’s fans also noticed them taking exits from the airport, one after the other. Now, a video featuring Tamannaah and Vijay from an event in the city is going viral on social media. While Tamannaah chose a blue dress, Vijay donned a quirky sweatshirt and denim jeans. The rumoured couple stole the night with stylish looks, and their fans can’t stop gushing.

In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzi Yogen Shah, the rumoured couple wowed at the occasion by dressing up in stylish looks and serving their fashion A-game at the ELLE Graduates 2022. While Tamannaah chose a cut-out dress, Vijay looked dapper in a quirky ensemble. The videos from the occasion show Vijay and Tamannah posing together, sharing candid moments on the red carpet, and even having a fun conversation. Though Vijay’s printed ensemble grabbed eyeballs, Tamannaah served classy elegance in a blue-coloured midi dress. They even posed for the paps while Vijay held Tamannah’s from the waist. The Bahubali actress even flashed a big smile while posing next to Vijay.

Take a look at the video here:

Tamannaah accessorised her stylish blue dress with gold-tone jewellery -including dangling hoop earrings and statement rings - and contrasting pink high-heel stilettos. In the end, Tamannaah chose pink eye shadow, rouged cheeks, mauve lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, a glowing base, and a centre-parted updo.

On the other hand, Vijay looked uber cool in a black sweatshirt featuring multi-coloured and printed patchwork embroidery. He styled it with black distressed grey denim jeans, heeled black boots, a denim Beret, tinted glasses, ear studs, and a clean-shaven face.

As per The Times of India, reportedly Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma met on the sets of the web anthology titled Lust Stories 2 by Sujoy Ghosh and that is how they began dating. Both the actors refrained from making any comments regarding their relationship status. But, seems like the kissing video has provided an answer to the gossip mill. A source revealed that they seemed to be serious about each other, and might even take the next step soon.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has been juggling her time between the southern industries and Bollywood. She was last seen in Babli Bouncer which earned her appreciation from the audience as well as critics. She has Bholaa Shankar and Bole Chudiyan in her kitty. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma left the fans impressed with his stellar acting chops in Darlings, which also featured Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt. He is currently gearing up for The Devotion of Suspect X which will also star Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Read all the Latest Movies News here