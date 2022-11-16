Tamannaah Bhatia Introduces Her 'Businessman Husband' After Wedding Rumours Go Wild; See Pic

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia found a quirky way to debunk rumours about her wedding. Earlier in the day, the news went viral claiming that Tamannaah is all set to marry a businessman. While details were limited, it was enough for fans to get excited about a likely wedding in the making. However, the Bahubali actress clarified that she is not marrying any businessman.

She took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video post by a popular paparazzo claiming that she is getting married. “Seriously???" she asked, referring to the alleged wedding mentioned in the caption. She then shared a video ‘introducing’ her ‘businessman husband.’ The video featured none other than Tamannaah dressed as a man.

“Introducing my businessman husband…" she captioned the video. In the hashtags, she wrote, “Marriage rumours" and “Everyone scripting my life." Check out the pics below:

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced claiming that Tamannaah will be tying the knot with a Mumbai-based businessman. It is also said that the Rebel actress has agreed to marry the man with whom she was acquainted for the past few years.

In the past, during the promotions of Plan A Plan B co-starring with Ritesh Deshmukh, the actress talked about her wedding plans. Speaking to India Today, Tamannaah shared that there is no barometer of anything for a human being. According to her, marriage is something that a person does to kind of add value to their life.

“It makes your entire experience of being more lovely. And that’s why one should get married. I think. Some get it earlier, some get it later. Some don’t want to, I think, whatever rolls your boat, you know, like, why should there be a definition on it?" she added. This is not the first time, that wedding speculations of the actress have surfaced in the media. Earlier, in January, Tamannaah had cleared the air that she was not in the mood to get married anytime soon.

