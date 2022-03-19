Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Pink Bikini During Her Maldives Vacay

Tamannaah Bhatia is setting Instagram on fire with her latest video! The actress, who is the latest Indian actress to have landed in the Maldives, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her beach OOTD. The Baahubali star slipped into a hot pink two-piece bikini for her day out in the sun. Tamannaah styled the bold look with a floral cape and left her hair loose.

In the video, Tamannaah was seen enjoying the breeze while she took a walk in the property she was staying in. She was also seen enjoying the sunset as her companion recorded her. Besides the video, Tamannaah also shared a picture riding an ice cream cycle on the property of the island.

In the picture, Tamannaah was seen wearing a pink crop top and a pair of denim shorts. She completed the look with a floral printed cape. She shared the picture with the caption, “Guess who has all the ice cream in the trunk @movenpickkuredhivarumaldives @oneaboveglobal #movenpickmaldives #movenpickkuredhivarumaldives #wemakemoments."

Tamannaah Bhatia recently wrapped the first schedule of Babli Bouncer. The project is helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Sharing a video from the first schedule wrap on Instagram, Tamannaah said, “Time flies when you’re having the best time everrr! I can’t believe that it’s already a wrap on the first schedule of #bablibouncer @imbhandarkar sir you are the reason the set reverberates with such a childlike ,happy and peaceful energy , we have worked non stop but never even at one point felt like we were at work . Thank you for bringing out the best in me and I can’t wait to get back to shoot very soon. A big shoutout to all the girls who at 6 am in the morning walked our lil imaginary ramp . Work is a party with you girls."

