1-min read

Tamannaah Bhatia on Krish and Kangana Ranaut’s Row: The Film is Bigger than Anything Else

Starring Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande and Zeeshan Ayyub in important roles, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi released on January 25.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
Tamannaah Bhatia on Krish and Kangana Ranaut’s Row: The Film is Bigger than Anything Else
Image: Yogen Shah
Though Bollywood has largely been tight-lipped about Kangana Ranaut and director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi’s ongoing row over their contribution in their recently-released film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia has finally broken silence.

"I know both as they belong to the same film industry. I have watched a few of his south movies. I also know Kangana Ranaut as an actress. She is a brilliant actress and I also appreciate her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi," Bhatia said, reports Tollywood.net.

"Unfortunately it is happening with creative people. Creativity is not like maths that 2 + 2 is 4. Creative people will have a point of view. The film should be kept more important than other things like what Krish has said," Bhatia said.

Saying that films are meant for the audience and their verdict is the supreme, she added, "I don't know what exactly happened on the sets of Manikarnika because I never visited. The duty of a filmmaker to make a movie for public and their main duty is to bring the audiences to the theatres. The movies are made only for the public and they should like the movie."

Notably, Krish has alleged that he’d finished shooting Manikarnika before he moved on to direct Telugu film NTR: Kathanayakudu. But Ranaut says she has directed 70% of the film and has used only 30% of what Krish had shot.

