English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Tamannaah Bhatia on Krish and Kangana Ranaut’s Row: The Film is Bigger than Anything Else
Starring Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande and Zeeshan Ayyub in important roles, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi released on January 25.
Image: Yogen Shah
Though Bollywood has largely been tight-lipped about Kangana Ranaut and director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi’s ongoing row over their contribution in their recently-released film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia has finally broken silence.
"I know both as they belong to the same film industry. I have watched a few of his south movies. I also know Kangana Ranaut as an actress. She is a brilliant actress and I also appreciate her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi," Bhatia said, reports Tollywood.net.
"Unfortunately it is happening with creative people. Creativity is not like maths that 2 + 2 is 4. Creative people will have a point of view. The film should be kept more important than other things like what Krish has said," Bhatia said.
Saying that films are meant for the audience and their verdict is the supreme, she added, "I don't know what exactly happened on the sets of Manikarnika because I never visited. The duty of a filmmaker to make a movie for public and their main duty is to bring the audiences to the theatres. The movies are made only for the public and they should like the movie."
Notably, Krish has alleged that he’d finished shooting Manikarnika before he moved on to direct Telugu film NTR: Kathanayakudu. But Ranaut says she has directed 70% of the film and has used only 30% of what Krish had shot.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"I know both as they belong to the same film industry. I have watched a few of his south movies. I also know Kangana Ranaut as an actress. She is a brilliant actress and I also appreciate her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi," Bhatia said, reports Tollywood.net.
"Unfortunately it is happening with creative people. Creativity is not like maths that 2 + 2 is 4. Creative people will have a point of view. The film should be kept more important than other things like what Krish has said," Bhatia said.
Saying that films are meant for the audience and their verdict is the supreme, she added, "I don't know what exactly happened on the sets of Manikarnika because I never visited. The duty of a filmmaker to make a movie for public and their main duty is to bring the audiences to the theatres. The movies are made only for the public and they should like the movie."
Notably, Krish has alleged that he’d finished shooting Manikarnika before he moved on to direct Telugu film NTR: Kathanayakudu. But Ranaut says she has directed 70% of the film and has used only 30% of what Krish had shot.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dabboo Ratnani Reveals How He Maintains the Exclusivity of His Celebrity Calendars
- Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date
- I Stand By Decision to Revoke Rajkumar Hirani's Name from 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha...': Rajkummar Rao
- Apple Revoked Google's Enterprise License Temporarily, as Punishment For Distributing Internal Apps to Consumers
- 'Alexa, How Have You Been': Amazon Clocks a Prime Holiday Quarter And Reports Record Profits
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results