Tamannaah Bhatia on #MeToo Accusations Against Sajid Khan: He Never Treated Me in Any Bad Way

Filmmaker Sajid Khan stands accused of sexual harassment by three women. He is serving a suspension period issued by Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA).

Updated:March 18, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
Tamannaah Bhatia on #MeToo Accusations Against Sajid Khan: He Never Treated Me in Any Bad Way
Image credits: Yogen Shah
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about her experience of working with filmmaker Sajid Khan who was accused under the charges of sexual harassment. Tamannaah has worked with Sajid in films like Himmatwala and Humshakals. The filmmaker is among the many names that have surfaced in India's #MeToo movement.

As reported by Deccan Chronicle, Tamannaah said about working with Sajid, "He never treated me in any bad way and I was completely comfortable working with him. Everyone has a different experience and everybody is entitled to their own opinion and experience. If Vidya has had a bad experience, it’s normal for her to react like that."

Vidya Balan has worked in Sajid's 2007 comedy directorial Heyy Babyy, opposite Sajid's long time collaborator Akshay Kumar and Ritesh Deshmukh. After Sajid's name surfaced in sexual harassment cases, Vidya had clearly said that she will never work in his films again.

Sajid was accused of sexual harassment by three different women, in three separate accounts last year. Actresses Saloni Chopra and Rachel White and journalist Karishma Upadhyay had accused Sajid of inappropriate behaviour, verging on harassment. Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) suspended the filmmaker over sexual harassment charges.

Sajid also had to step down from the director's role from the fourth installment of comedy franchise Housefull, with producer Sajid Nadiadwala replacing him with Farhad Samji. Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Rana Dagubatti, Kriti Kharbanda and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Rana stepped in for Nana Patekar's part after Nana too was accused in a separate case, by actress Tanushree Dutta, for harassing her during the shooting of 2009 film Horn Ok Pleassss.

Follow @News18Movies for more




