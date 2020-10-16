Tamannaah Bhatia on Recovering from Covid-19: The Virus Has Made Me Weak

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who tested positive for Covid-19 in early October, talked about recovering from the infection and how people of any age can be severely affected by it. Tamannaah said that even when she leads a really fit lifestyle, she felt weak.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Tamannaah said, "I think during my recovery period, I got all the symptoms, from losing the sense of taste and smell, there were fatigue and body ache."

"Thinking about something daunting out there makes you feel uncertain. From being physically active to being enclosed in one room when I couldn't even feel the fresh wind on my face was really difficult. I had my moments of feeling low, of not feeling good."

Tamannaah said that she was facing body ache also because she was working out rigourously. But she urged people not to ignore the common symptoms of the virus and to get themselves checked as soon as one felt unwell. She added, "Even though I lead a healthy lifestyle, follow proper diet and exercise routine, the virus has made me weak. The fear around Covid-19 is understandable."

She urged people to not hide their diagnosis and get tested. She also said that there is no point of being scared and not helping other people. She said that one must help people suffering from Covid-19.