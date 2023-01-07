Tamannaah Bhatia Posts Glimpses of New Year Vacay in Goa; Fans Ask ‘Where Is Vijay Varma’

Tamannaah Bhatia and Gully Boy actor, Vijay Varma grabbed the headlines ever since a blurry video of the duo allegedly kissing each other went viral. The video from a private new year bash has sparked rumours that they are a budding new couple in Bollywood. While fans are left guessing if the couple is dating, sources close to them confirmed the rumours. Now, Tamannaah has recently posted an array of photos from her Goa vacation and netizens ask her about her ‘boyfriend’.

Check out the viral video here-

wt d… #redditblinds"This is it. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma hugging and kissing each other her. I am crying 😭😭😭" pic.twitter.com/jfWJY2QDrW — , (@truthsetsyufree) January 2, 2023

Yesterday, Tamannaah Bhatia uploaded a slew of photos from her Goan stay. The post had solo photos of the actress enjoying her moments, be it posing with a drink, dancing in the ocean, enjoying some music, or posing candidly. The caption for the post read, “Entering the new year as if it's twenty-twenty free”. However, there was not a single photo of her rumoured boyfriend.

Social media influence Kusha Kapila declared, “She is an island girl”. Meanwhile, Mini Mathur wrote, “Happy 2023 Tamannaah”. A fan asked her, “Where is Vijay Varma?”, while another asked, “How is your new boyfriend?” Yet another fan commented, “Good vibes Tammy! Happy New Year 2023”.

Check out the post here-

As per The Times of India, reportedly Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma met on the sets of the web anthology titled Lust Stories 2 by Sujoy Ghosh and that is how they began dating. Both the actors refrained from making any comments regarding their relationship status. But, seems like the kissing video has provided an answer to the gossip mill. A source revealed that they seemed to be serious about each other, and might even take the next step soon.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia has been juggling her time between the southern industries and Bollywood. She was last seen in Babli Bouncer which earned her appreciation from the audience as well as critics. She has Bholaa Shankar and Bole Chudiyan in her kitty. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma left the fans impressed with his stellar acting chops in Darlings, which also featured Shefali Shah and Alia Bhatt. He is currently gearing up for The Devotion of Suspect X which will also star Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.

