Tamannaah Bhatia Relives Priceless Childhood Moments During Quarantine, Shares Video of Old Photo Album

As the country is undergoing a nationwide lockdown for 21 days, various celebrities have been sharing their daily routine with their fans on social media. Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia is no different. She has been sharing her quarantine activities quite regularly on Instagram.

In her latest post, she shared some pictures of her childhood which she found out in an old album. In the videos, Tammanah is describing the moment behind each picture.

Captioning the post she wrote, “Day 9/21, While decluttering today, I came across an album full of my childhood photos. And then I spent the remaining time just reliving those priceless moments Are you also one of those who find their own baby photos really cute? #21DaysWithTammy #ThrowbackThursday #ChildhoodMemories"

Soaked in nostalgia, she emphasised how happy she felt on revisiting those pictures.

Tamannaah is all set to make her debut in the web space. The actress will feature in a web series that will release in Tamil.

The November Story is based on a father-daughter relationship, where the daughter (played by Tamannaah) tries to salvage the reputation of her criminal father.

"The OTT platform is also the new playground for accomplished actors like myself looking to break grounds with more challenging roles outside the two-hour cinematic timeframe. I love to get under the skin of characters I essay, and hence the longer web series format is the perfect medium to showcase my skills as it is almost like doing five films at one go. There is lots of detailing and one can explore the character in depth," Tamannaah told IANS.

