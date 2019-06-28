Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tamannaah Bhatia Replaces Mouni Roy in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan

Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen opoosite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Bole Chudiyan.' This is the pair's first film together in Bollywood.

News18.com

Updated:June 28, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tamannaah Bhatia Replaces Mouni Roy in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan
Image of Tamannaah Bhatia, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

After Mouni Roy was dropped from Bole Chudiyan, allegedly due to unprofessional behaviour, actress Tamannaah Bhatia has replaced her as the leading lady in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer film, which also marks the direcorial debut of Nawaz's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui in Bollywood.

Read: Mouni Roy No Longer in Bole Chudiyan with Nawaz After Producer Accuses Her of Unprofessionalism

About Roy exiting Bole Chudiyan earlier in June, producer Rajesh Bhatia had issued a statement saying, "From the time we have signed her, she and her agency have been highly unprofessional and irresponsible, even after signing the MoU and paying her. Even for the final narration held two days back, she walked in at 5.30 pm for a 3 pm narration, embarrassing the producers, director and actor."

In response to the producer's allegations, Roy's spokesperson had claimed that the contract for Bole Chudiyan was not signed due to "discrepancies".

The news of Bhatia being cast in the film was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. He informed further that with Bhatia and Siddiqui in lead roles, the shooting of the romance-drama film will commence in Rajasthan shortly. He wrote, "#Announcement: Tamannaah Bhatia teams up with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in #BoleChudiyan... Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui directs the film... Produced by Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia... Start-to-finish shooting will commence in #Rajasthan shortly."

The release date of Bole Chudiyan is not confirmed.

Read: Tamannaah Bhatia Buys Flat in Mumbai Worth Rs 16.60 Crore: Report

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram