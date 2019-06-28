Tamannaah Bhatia Replaces Mouni Roy in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan

After Mouni Roy was dropped from Bole Chudiyan, allegedly due to unprofessional behaviour, actress Tamannaah Bhatia has replaced her as the leading lady in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer film, which also marks the direcorial debut of Nawaz's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui in Bollywood.

About Roy exiting Bole Chudiyan earlier in June, producer Rajesh Bhatia had issued a statement saying, "From the time we have signed her, she and her agency have been highly unprofessional and irresponsible, even after signing the MoU and paying her. Even for the final narration held two days back, she walked in at 5.30 pm for a 3 pm narration, embarrassing the producers, director and actor."

In response to the producer's allegations, Roy's spokesperson had claimed that the contract for Bole Chudiyan was not signed due to "discrepancies".

The news of Bhatia being cast in the film was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. He informed further that with Bhatia and Siddiqui in lead roles, the shooting of the romance-drama film will commence in Rajasthan shortly. He wrote, "#Announcement: Tamannaah Bhatia teams up with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in #BoleChudiyan... Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui directs the film... Produced by Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia... Start-to-finish shooting will commence in #Rajasthan shortly."

The release date of Bole Chudiyan is not confirmed.

