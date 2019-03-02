Tamannaah Bhatia Reveals She Will Break Her 'No-kissing' Policy Only for This Bollywood Star

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia recently revealed that she had a no-kissing clause in her contract, but she wouldn't mind bending the rule for Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.In a recent episode of Famously Filmfare (Tamil), Tamannaah made the revelation and said: "I don't kiss on screen, basically. So, that's actually a part of my contract. I keep joking with my friends. But Hrithik Roshan... yay! I would, I would."Sharing her experience of first time meeting Hrithik some time in the past, Tamannaah said on Instagram that she totally had a fan-girl moment and behaved quite awkwardly in front of the Kaabil star.“An actor that I have looked up to since the very beginning of my career , the sincerity and dedication that he has , has always inspired me . Secretly hoped to meet my favourite hero someday, today I feel super lucky that I did after all these years. You are so humble @hrithikroshan , I think I have never been so nervous taking a photo, but I was just so excited. thank you for this wonderful memory,” Tamannaah wrote alongside her Instagram post.Tamannaah is best known for her roles in south Indian films, particularly the Baahubali movies. She will next be seen in That Is Mahalakshmi, a Telugu remake of Queen.