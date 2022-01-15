Tamannaah Bhatia Rocks Special Number Kodthe in Varun Tej's Ghani

The makers of Varun Tej Konidela’s Ghani have released the latest song, Kodthe, from the Telugu film. The party number features Tamannaah Bhatia in a sizzling avatar as she grooves in glamorous attires. The lyrical video of the song also shows some behind-the-scenes snippets from the song. Tamannah was roped in by Ghani makers for this special number composed by Thaman S.

Watch Song here: https://youtu.be/JZ4pZ6mHQCA

Tamannaah Bhatia is seen showing her dance moves in a sequinned crop top. She is dancing inside a boxing ring and a club. The song has been crooned by Harika Narayan and lyrics are penned by Ramjogayya Sastry.

Sharing the song on her Twitter handle, Tamannaah said that song is “a quick pick me up to motivate you to accomplish your goals”

Tamannaah also said that she is feeling lucky to be a part of this game-changing film.

Varun, I’m so glad you liked the song. The visuals of the film look outstanding and I feel lucky to be a part of this game changing film. 🔥 https://t.co/6PHK4Yxp5S— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) January 15, 2022

Varun Tej appreciated Tamannaah saying that she “rocked it” and he loved the track composed by Thaman S.

Let the weekend vibes begin with #kodthe.Hear it & and enjoy!Happy Sankranti.#GhaniCheck it out:https://t.co/Nv9c3YVOXx P.s- @tamannaahspeaks you rocked it!🔥🔥🔥@MusicThaman love the track bro🥊 — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) January 15, 2022

Ghani is a sports film directed by Kiran Korrapati. It is bankrolled by Sidhu Mudda and Allu Bobby under the banners of Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company banners. The film will be presented by Allu Aravind.

Varun Tej is playing a boxer in the film. Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra will be seen in pivotal roles in Ghani.

To portray a boxer on screen, Varun reportedly underwent intense boxing training under former England boxer Tony Jeffries who won a Bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics. Ghani will be released in the theatres on 18 March.

Following the release of Ghani, Varun Tej and Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen sharing screen space in F3: Fun and Frustration.

