Tamannaah Bhatia Sets Instagram on Fire with Her Dance Moves

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia loves her dancing sessions. Today, the actress posted a video flaunting her super cool moves on the song Kiss me more by Doja Cat. She is at the dance studio with choreographer Shazia Samji. The form of dance that she is performing is a mix of hip-hop and contemporary. In blue track pants and a black sports bra, Tamannaah looks stunning. As for the caption, she picked lines from the track itself and it read, “Cut the rubbish."

Tamannaah’s Instagram is a happening place for her followers where they get to know a different side of the actress. She also seems to enjoy posting challenges on her timeline along with some fun, pretty and goofy pictures. Whether it is a slow-motion walk or trending reels. A while back, she posted a video in which she gives her hand to her father to see his reaction and her father does a handshake. “Giving my hand to the man who has taught me how to walk. Wait for his reaction, " read the post.

Check out Tamannaah’s slow walk in a shimmering gown.

Tamannaah is working on the web series 11th hour. She also has another web show called the November Story in her kitty. Bole Chudiyan is another project lined up for Tamannaah. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress will also be a part of AndhaDhun. Apart from movies, she will be seen in Master Chef India – Telugu. The shooting for the show is underway.

