Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Goofy Throwback Pic with Brother

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with her brother Anand Bhatia.

Anand, who as per various media reports is in the United States, is being truly missed by his sister. Sharing a collage of two goofy pictures the actress said, “#Flashback to the days when we use to annoy the hell outta each other Missing you @anandsbhatia. How I wish you were in India during this lockdown! #SiblingLove #MissYou #Memories".

In the photos, Anand can be seen sitting on the couch while Tamannaah is seated on the floor. In one of the snaps, Anand has put Tamannah’s hair on his upper lip to make it look like a moustache.

The brother-sister duo is sporting casuals. Anand is wearing a blue and white striped round neck t-shirt which he has teamed up with beige colour shorts. While Tamannah can be seen wearing a light brown v-neck top which she has paired with blue denim jeans. The post till now has got over three lakh likes.

To celebrate the 50th Earth Day, Tamannaah shared a message on climate change and wrote, "The Earth Does Not Belong to Us: We Belong to the Earth. -Marlee Matlin. Climate change is real and currently we are experiencing it first hand. Let pledge to protect our planet and make it green and clean, once again! #earthday2020".

Meanwhile, the actor will soon be seen in an upcoming Bollywood film Bole Chudiyan, which has been directed by Shams Nawab Siddiqui. The movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role.

Follow @News18Movies for more