Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Sweet Appreciation Post for 'Idol' Karisma Kapoor

Tamannaah Bhatia recently met her idol, actress Karisma Kapoor and posted a picture with her on Instagram. The appreciation post also mentioned Karisma's Dance of Envy from Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Sweet Appreciation Post for 'Idol' Karisma Kapoor
Tamannaah Bhatia recently met her idol, actress Karisma Kapoor and posted a picture with her on Instagram. The appreciation post also mentioned Karisma's Dance of Envy from Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was last seen in the Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, recently shared a post on her social media, where she was all praises for Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor. Tamannaah posted a selfie with Karisma and called her an 'idol'. She also said that interacting with her on a flight was a great experience for her.

"So happy to have met someone who I have idolised since forever, the dance of envy ( Dil toh paagal hain )is still the most iconic dance face-off in Indian cinema for me. Dearest @therealkarismakapoor Interacting with you on board this flight was such a pleasant experience, your warmth is infectious, will always cherish this meeting," she wrote on Instagram.

Check it out:

Karisma Kapoor also appreciated the gesture, as she could be seen leaving heart emojis in the picture.

The Dance of Envy mentioned by Tamannaah in the post was a musical scene in Dil Toh Pagal Hai where Karisma and Madhuri Dixit faced off while rehearsing for a show. Dil Toh Pagal Hai was one of the best performances by Karisma and it also earned her a National Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Tamannaah will be next seen in Bollywood with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan. The film that went on floors in August will release on 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram