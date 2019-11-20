Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Sweet Appreciation Post for 'Idol' Karisma Kapoor

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was last seen in the Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, recently shared a post on her social media, where she was all praises for Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor. Tamannaah posted a selfie with Karisma and called her an 'idol'. She also said that interacting with her on a flight was a great experience for her.

"So happy to have met someone who I have idolised since forever, the dance of envy ( Dil toh paagal hain )is still the most iconic dance face-off in Indian cinema for me. Dearest @therealkarismakapoor Interacting with you on board this flight was such a pleasant experience, your warmth is infectious, will always cherish this meeting," she wrote on Instagram.

Karisma Kapoor also appreciated the gesture, as she could be seen leaving heart emojis in the picture.

The Dance of Envy mentioned by Tamannaah in the post was a musical scene in Dil Toh Pagal Hai where Karisma and Madhuri Dixit faced off while rehearsing for a show. Dil Toh Pagal Hai was one of the best performances by Karisma and it also earned her a National Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Tamannaah will be next seen in Bollywood with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan. The film that went on floors in August will release on 2020.

