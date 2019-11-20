Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Sweet Appreciation Post for 'Idol' Karisma Kapoor
Tamannaah Bhatia recently met her idol, actress Karisma Kapoor and posted a picture with her on Instagram. The appreciation post also mentioned Karisma's Dance of Envy from Dil Toh Pagal Hai.
Tamannaah Bhatia recently met her idol, actress Karisma Kapoor and posted a picture with her on Instagram. The appreciation post also mentioned Karisma's Dance of Envy from Dil Toh Pagal Hai.
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was last seen in the Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, recently shared a post on her social media, where she was all praises for Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor. Tamannaah posted a selfie with Karisma and called her an 'idol'. She also said that interacting with her on a flight was a great experience for her.
"So happy to have met someone who I have idolised since forever, the dance of envy ( Dil toh paagal hain )is still the most iconic dance face-off in Indian cinema for me. Dearest @therealkarismakapoor Interacting with you on board this flight was such a pleasant experience, your warmth is infectious, will always cherish this meeting," she wrote on Instagram.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
So happy to have met someone who I have idolised since forever, the dance of envy ( Dil toh paagal hain )is still the most iconic dance faceoff in Indian cinema for me . Dearest @therealkarismakapoor Interacting with you on board this flight was such a pleasant experience, your warmth is infectious , will always cherish this meeting ❤️❤️❤️
Karisma Kapoor also appreciated the gesture, as she could be seen leaving heart emojis in the picture.
The Dance of Envy mentioned by Tamannaah in the post was a musical scene in Dil Toh Pagal Hai where Karisma and Madhuri Dixit faced off while rehearsing for a show. Dil Toh Pagal Hai was one of the best performances by Karisma and it also earned her a National Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Tamannaah will be next seen in Bollywood with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan. The film that went on floors in August will release on 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio, Airtel And Vodafone Users, These Are The Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 200
- Facebook Has Made a Meme App Called Whale, But What Exactly Would You do With it?
- Tottenham Hotspur Sack Manager Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho Linked to the Job
- MTV India Launches Petition for Biryani Emoticon, Desi Foodies Think it's About Time
- MP Mimi Chakraborty Shares Pic with 'Mommy' Outside Parliament, Sanskari Twitter Approves