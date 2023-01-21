Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns in Red Lehenga With Sexy Bra, Ekta Kapoor Calls Radhika Madan 'Shameful Actor'

Tamannah Bhatia painted our Instagram feeds red with her sexy look in a lehenga paired with a bra choli. Within no time, her post grabbed Vijay Varma’s attention. The actor, who couldn’t stop gushing, rushed to the comment section and dropped a fire extinguisher and fire truck emoticon. Apart from him, the post was filled with compliments from fans and followers.

Read more: Tamannaah Bhatia Dazzles in Red Lehenga With Sexy Bra; Vijay Varma’s Comment Goes Viral

Suniel Shetty’s daughter-actress Athiya Shetty and ace-cricketer KL Rahul are set to tie the knot on Monday, Jan. 23. And the pre-wedding festivities have already seemed to have begun in the heart of Khandala where Suniel Shetty’s luxurious farmhouse is situated. While we might not get a glimpse of the wedding so soon, we did get a good look at the wedding venue last year. Take a tour here:

Here’s How KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s Wedding Venue Looks Like; Suniel Shetty Gave Us Tour Months Ago

More good news is coming RRR’s way. The influential American publication ‘USA Today’ has shortlisted Jr NTR as one of the hottest contenders for the Best Actor Oscar, according to news agency IANS. The website has predicted that Jr NTR’s Komaram Bheem performance in ‘RRR’ will not go unnoticed by the Academy when it gets down to vote for the shortlists for the 95th Academy Awards. Fans were seen celebrating the prediction.

Read more: RRR Star Jr NTR Likely to Receive Best Actor Nomination at Oscars?; Fans Go Crazy

Sara Ali Khan visited an NGO on Saturday and celebrated Sushant Singh Rajput’s birth anniversary with a group of children from an NGO. She took to Instagram and shared a video in which she arranged for a cake in memory of her Kedarnath co-star, and gathered children to sing ‘happy birthday Sushant’ with her and remember him. Sharing the video, Sara said, “Happiest Birthday Sushant ❤️ I know what making other people smile meant to you. And while you’re watching over all of us, up there next to the rising new moon, I hope we’ve made you smile today too. Shine on Jai Bholenath."

Read more: Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Sushant’s Birthday With NGO Kids, Says ‘Hope We’ve Made You Smile’

The Queen of TV Ekta Kapoor has joined the actors and actresses who have voiced their opinion against actress Radhika Madan’s recent comments on the television industry. Ekta Kapoor shared a screenshot of TV actress Sayantani Ghosh’s interview on Instagram and called Madan’s comments “sad and shameful". Kapoor wrote, “Sad and shameful actors have no respect for their roots Kudos @sayantanighosh0609.” In a recent interview, Radhika Madan discussed the gruelling hours and lack of innovation that characterise the TV industry from where she started her acting career.

Read more: Ekta Kapoor Calls Radhika Madan ‘Shameful Actor’ for Latter’s ‘Sad’ Comments on TV Industry

Read all the Latest Movies News here