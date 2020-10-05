Tamannaah Bhatia Tests Positive for Covid-19, Hospitalised in Hyderabad: Report

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who was reportedly shooting for a web series in Hyderabad, has tested positive for coronavirus. The actress was admitted to a private hospital in the city after she started showing symptoms of COVID-19.

After the Baahubali star felt unwell, she was tested for COVID-19 and the results came back positive, DNA quoted a report from TV9 Telugu. The actress' parents had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in August. She had then shared the news on Twitter and was in isolating at that time.

"My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure, everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately, my parents have tested positive," she had written on Twitter.

However, this time she is yet to confirm the news of her infection on social media. Her last tweet was on Sunday congratulating actor Prasanna on completing 18 years in the entertainment world. Fans across the country have been sending speedy recovery wishes to her on social media.

The 30-year-old actress is known for her roles in Telugu and Tamil cinema, and has also appeared in films like Himmatwala remake and Humshakals in Hindi.