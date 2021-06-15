Tamannaah Bhatia To Make TV Debut as Host of Telugu Cooking Reality Show: Report

Adding to the list of film stars who have hosted shows on Television, actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be soon making her small screen debut with a cooking reality show. This Telugu show is reportedly based on the lines of the popular reality show MasterChef and Tamannaah will be hosting it this season. According to a report by Tollywood.net, the actress has already signed the contract of the show and could start the shoot of episodes soon. The makers are expected to make a formal announcement about the news soon.

The show will be aired on Gemini TV. Earlier in April, the TV channel tweeted a promo of the upcoming show and revealed that the winner of the season will be awarded a prize of Rs 25 lakh.

MasterChef | Coming SoonMee cooking Talent ni Andari mundu chupettandi, prize money sontham chesukondi. #GeminiTv #MasterChef pic.twitter.com/KiLmYlhpaH— Gemini TV (@GeminiTV) April 2, 2021

Talking about her other work, Tamannaah was recently in Hotstar's Tamil crime thriller series titled November story. She essayed the character of Anuradha Ganesan who worked as an ethical hacker with the Crime Records Bureau. Directed by Indhra Subramaniam, November Story was received with mixed reaction from critics. The seven-episode series was also dubbed in other languages like Telugu and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah will also be seen in Telugu film Maestro which is a remake of Ayushmann Khurrana's successful film Andhadhun. Apart from Tamannaah, the film also stars Nithiin and Nabha Natesh. Tamannaah will be seen essaying the character played by Tabu in the original film, while Nabha Natesh will reprise Radhika Apte's character. Nithiin will play the main lead in the film. The film crew resumed the shoot of the last schedule of the shoot in Hyderabad on Monday.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Maestro was originally slated to hit the theatres on June 11, 2021, but the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the shoot of the film.

