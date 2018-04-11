GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tamannaah Bhatia to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award For Baahubali: The Beginning

The award will also being conferred upon actress Anushka Sharma for her innings as a producer and actor Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat by the Mumbai-based Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation on April 21.

IANS

Updated:April 11, 2018, 6:11 PM IST
A still from Baahubali


Mumbai: After bagging the iconic Sridevi Award at Zee Apsara Awards, actress Tamannaah Bhatia will receive the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for her outstanding performance in the blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning.

The award will also being conferred upon actress Anushka Sharma for her innings as a producer and actor Ranveer Singh for "Padmaavat" by the Mumbai-based Dadasaheb Phalke Foundation on April 21 here.

The award is given to various individuals from the entertainment industry for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema.

"I've grown up knowing what immense involvement Dadasaheb Phalke had enjoyed in Indian cinema. It's such an honour to be conferred an award from the foundation," Tamannaah said in a statement.

Tamaanaah is currently working on Telugu film "Naa Nuvve" and the Telugu remake of Bollywood film "Queen".

