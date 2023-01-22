Tamannaah Bhatia to Rejoin Rajnikanth and Jailer Team in February for Shoot, Details Inside

Tamannaah Bhatia has recently been featured in two film back to back. While she played a female bouncer in Madhur Bhandarkar’s film Babli Bouncer, she essayed the role of a wedding planner in the Riteish Deshmukh starrer Netflix romantic comedy Plan A Plan B. The actress broke the internet when she announced that she is a part of Rajnikanth starrer Jailer. The shooting for the same has been going on in full throttle. Tamannaah has completed her two-day schedule in Hyderabad and now will be joining the megastar in February.

Sources told PinkVilla that the actress finds herself in between two simultaneous projects, one of them being the much-anticipated film Jailer. The source shared, “Tamannaah Bhatia is juggling between the shoot of two films-Jailer and Bandra, co-starring Malayalam actor Dileep. After wrapping the 2-day shoot of Jailer, she headed to Kochi for Malayalam film Bandra’s new schedule. She will then join Rajinikanth and the team of Jailer in Chennai for one day shoot followed by another scheduled in March-April."

Earlier, there were reports about the actress playing a minor role in the film. Sharing her character poster and the poster of the actors from the film, the actress had announced, “Finally I can share this with you all… the news is out!!!I am soo sooo happy and honoured to be a part of this movie #Jailer with the one and only Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir directed by @nelsondilipkumar Can’t wait to share this experience with all of you…." After she shared the announcement, her fans and followers had taken to the comment section to congratulate her. Her rumoured beau Vijay Varma, too, had reacted to the post.

Rajinikanth’s 169th film Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. On his birthday last month, the makers of Jailer unveiled his character’s looks from the film with a teaser. It started with a shot of Rajinikanth sitting with only his legs visible to us. Then we get to see his silhouette. We then see him fixing his shirt and getting ready and then finally get a clear view of his face. The teaser video ends with the megastar smirking at the camera. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Vasanth Ravi.

