Tamannaah Bhatia: With Babli Bouncer, I Got an Opportunity to Dig My Teeth Deep Into a Tomboyish Character

After a long hiatus from Bollywood cinema, Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to make a power-packed comeback with Madhur Bhandarkar’s directorial Babli Bouncer. The comedy-drama aspires to tell the story of a small-town girl named Babli who hails from Asola Fatepur and moves to Delhi in the pursuit of finding a job and making it big as a bouncer. The Bahubali actress has now shared titbits about her on-screen character Babli, a tomboyish character but not in a cliched sense.

In an interview with ETimes, Tamannaah revealed that she is very much like Babli in real life as they both have a masculine edge to themselves and that they have incorporated the trait in furthering their respective careers. She shared, “Babli is a goofball. She’s just like me, in the sense that, while growing up, I had this massive keeda of being a dada (bully). I was a dada in school and I feel like I probably used that masculine side of myself, I channelled it to hustle in my career. But with Babli Bouncer, I got a legit opportunity to dig my teeth deep into a character that is essentially tomboyish. She’s not a tomboy in the cliched sense. That’s just her innate way of being.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/mQDVx-LsPCs” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Speaking more about her character, the Seetimaarr actress shared that Babli in a way defies all the preconceived notions and stereotypes attached to being a tomboy. Tamannaah explained, “She feels like she is strong enough to lift up someone and smash the person in case she needs to. At the same time, if she might see a puppy, she might just cuddle it and she might love the puppy beyond what a mother can. She kind of breaks all kinds of clichés of what a tomboy girl should be like. And it also deals with what a tomboy should feel like, because I feel like there are so many preconceived notions that we have of how women should be. The idea of this film is that we should break those definitions and preconceived notions in an entertaining format.”

Babli Bouncer is scheduled to be released on 23 September 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar. The makers have recently released the first song of the film titled ‘Mad Banke’ which has been sung by Asees Kaur and Romy.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here