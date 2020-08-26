Tamannaah Bhatia's Parents Test COVID Positive, Actress Is Fine

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has revealed that her parents have tested Covid-19 positive, though her report has come in as negative.

"My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive," Tamannaah said in a note posted on her Instagram account.

"The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery," she added.

The South Indian actress made her debut in Bollywood in 2005 with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. Since then she has gone on to act in many South Indian and Bollywood films, including SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. Tamannaah will next be seen in the Telugu remake of the Kannada superhit, "Love Mocktail".

Director Nagashekar has roped in the actress along with Satya Dev as protagonists of the untitled remake. The makers are hoping that the film will go on floors in mid-September and will be shot in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.