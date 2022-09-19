Tamannaah Bhatia’s Ritzy Airport Look Is Every Fashion Aficionado's Dream

Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted outside Mumbai airport as she arrived in the city to promote her upcoming movie Babli Bouncer on The Kapil Sharma Show. The fashion icon was papped in an oversized printed jumper with matching tights and white boots at the airport. She kept her look natural without any makeup and her hair loose. Along with her ritzy outfit, what caught the attention of shutterbugs was her Burberry tote bag.

Do you know that Tamannaah’s tote bag costs about Rs 90,000? Yes, you read that right. Burberry is a luxury fashion house headquartered in London. The esteemed brand is highly popular for its trench coats, leather accessories as well as footwear. In Tamannaah Bhatia’s latest pictures, she was seen flaunting a white leather tote bag with hints of brown by Burberry.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Tamannaah recently stunned fans in a blue handcrafted graffiti bodycon dress. Along with sharing a string of pictures in the intricately-embellished dress, Tamannaah captioned her post writing, “Plan A Plan B-blue.” She rounded off her look with statement yellow earrings and a no-makeup makeup look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)



In yet another promotional outfit for Babli Bouncer, Tamannaah rocked a black and white chequered shirt paired with black pants. She complemented her outfit with dewy makeup and pink lips. In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal with silver earrings. The Baahubali actress rounded off her look with a ponytail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)



Tamannaah’s OTT film Babli Bouncer is slated to release on September 23 on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and is said to be a comedy-drama. The film is influenced by a real-life incident that took place in Asola, Fatehpur. Tamannaah will be seen playing the titular role as a female bouncer.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here