Tamannaah Bhatia’s Simple But Chic Beach Look in Thailand is Major Summer Inspo

Tamannaah Bhatia made her red-carpet debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year. The Bahubali star had a wonderful time with other celebs at the international film festival. Her stunning appearance captivated millions of hearts. After a successful debut at Cannes 2022, the actor has now jetted off to Thailand.

According to reports, she flew to Thailand to shoot for her forthcoming Amazon Prime web series Jee Karda. She turned to Instagram to show us her ‘beach life,’ in Thailand. Tamannaah was seen dressed in a casual yet chic outfit in one of the pictures she shared. She paired a washed blue ripped boyfriend jeans with a sky-blue crop top with tropical prints.

Another look of Tamannaah from the pristine beaches comprised a crochet boho-inspired white dress. She captioned the picture, “Miss B and her beach life.”

Meanwhile, Tamannaah attended the 2022 Cannes Film Festival as a member of the star-studded Indian delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. Her appearance in Gauri and Nainika’s ball attire drew a lot of attention.

The actor appeared on the red carpet wearing a stunning bubble hem gown with a long white trail. She completed her ensemble with diamond earrings and intense eye makeup. She captioned the photo “Cannes 2022,” accompanied by a black heart emoji while sharing the pictures on her Instagram account.

Tamannaah will next be seen in Anil Ravipudi’s cult movie F3: Fun and Frustration. F3 is the successor to 2019’s F2: Fun and Frustration and the second edition in the Fun And Frustration franchise. The film will be released in cinemas on May 27, 2022. Venkatesh, Varun Tej, and Mehreen Pirzada also play lead parts in the film.

Apart from that, she will also appear in the Telugu language film Gurthunda Seethakalam, Nagashekar’s romance drama. Bole Chudiyan, Bhola Shankar, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, and Yen Endru Kadhal Enben are also slated for release in 2022.

