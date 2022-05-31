Tamannaah Bhatia’s Transition From 'Miss B To Her Bro' Will Leave You Speechless, Watch

Tamannaah Bhatia recently walked the red carpet at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Joining the A-league of fashionistas at the prestigious event this year, Tamannaah simply managed to impress us all. The actor served numerous drop-dead gorgeous looks and left fans spellbound each time. As the event concluded on May 28, the Indian contingent is back in town. Looks like Tamannaah has no spare time in hand to sit and absorb the experience, owing to her work commitments.

To keep themselves sane and have a bit of fun, actors are often seen getting involved in pranks or even shooting some fun videos for their Instagram audience. Tamannaah is no different. Considering that the transition reels have taken over Instagram, the actor gave her touch to the trend. We can surely say that her drastic transition is spot on, and you won’t be able to recognise her.

The video opens with Tamannaah looking absolutely gorgeous in a dark green saree. Flaunting her curves, Tamannaah shows off her entire look and swiftly steps into her changing room, closing the door. We were indeed expecting a stunning transition but Tamannaah left everyone speechless. As the audio changes, the door opens and a man steps out of the closet. If you are wondering what happened to the actor, there is nothing to worry about because the man is no one else but Tamannaah. Shocked? So were we. Post the transition, the actor was seen wearing track pants, with a beige T-shirt, a dark green jacket, and white shoes. To completely slip into a boyish look, Tamannaah had even put on a bob-cut wig and moustache. “Miss B and her Boo,” she wrote while sharing the video.

Well was it for just fun or is it a hint for her upcoming project, only time will tell. Meanwhile, fans are totally impressed with Tamannaah’s transition ability.

