Tamannaah Quashes Reports of Buying Exorbitant Flat, Says 'I'm Sindhi, How Can I Pay Double Price?'

It was recently reported that actress Tamannaah Bhatia has splashed out crores for a ridiculously expensive flat in Mumbai. It was said that she bought the flat for Rs 80,778 per sqft in Versova, which is more than double the ongoing rate in the area.

A source had said that the building is 22 storeys high, and it offers sea view from every side of the apartment. However, in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Tamannaah had a funny response to the reports of her splurging on this exorbitant new home. She said, "Now what do I say to something like that."

The Baahubali actress added that even her school's Hindi teacher had texted her asking about the latest acquisition, and she replied to him saying, "I'm Sindhi, how can I pay double the price for an apartment?"

She added, "After a while, it became embarrassing as people kept asking about it. I have bought a house, but I did not pay double for it. My parents and I will move into it once the house is ready. I just want it to be a simple, artistic house with an earthy look."

On the work front, Tamannaah has signed on to star in the upcoming Bollywood film Bole Chudiyan, replacing Mouni Roy. She will be starring opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film directed by the actor's brother Shamas Siddiqui. Tamannaah said, "I was looking for a challenging role and as soon as I heard this story, I knew that I had to be a part of it. Also, it's an opportunity to collaborate with an actor like Nawaz."

