Tamannaah Set to Make a Special Appearance in Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvarua
Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj, Sarileru Neekevvarua has been written and directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by AK Entertainments.
Tamannaah. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen in a special song opposite superstar Mahesh Babu in Telugu action film Sarileru Neekevvarua. In the film, Mahesh Babu essays the role of Major Ajay Krishna. The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.
"Yes it's true and I'm looking forward to just having fun and being myself for this song as the script demands it," Tamannaah said.
"After F2: Fun & Frustration, Anil Ravipudi was keen to collaborate with me and when this opportunity came up, I said yes. I'm happy with the phase I am in with regard to my career today as the directors I've worked with in the past want to work with me again and it makes me really feel content," added the actress, who has performed special numbers in films such as Speedunnodu, Jai Lava Kusa, Alludu Seenu and KGF: Chapter 1.
Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Prakash Raj, Sarileru Neekevvarua has been written and directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments and Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is slated to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.
On the work front, Tamannaah will also be seen in the horror comedy Petromax, the Tamil remake of Mahi V. Raghav's Telugu film Anando Brahma, romantic drama Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India's Oldest Chimpanzee, Rita, Is Fighting Old-Age Health Issues at the Delhi Zoo
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Hints at a Fast and Furious Reunion with Vin Diesel
- India vs South Africa | Rohit Sharma Shouldn't Make Mistakes I Made When Opening: VVS Laxman
- Dhoni Has Made Many Important Decisions, Let Call on Retirement Rest With Him: Dhawan
- OnePlus 7T Review: A Whole Lot of Wow, And a Hint of The OnePlus 7 Pro