Tamannaah Shares Pic from Private Jet, Netizens Wonder Why Virat Kohli is Sitting Behind

Tamannaah Bhatia is a busy woman these days as her latest Instagram posts suggest. However, the 31-year-old actress’ recent post from Friday has caught netizens’ attention for some other reason. The actress shared a picture sitting in a private jet, holding a tray filled with on-flight snacks and behind her were two celebrity make-up artists, Florian Hurel and Nilam Kenia. Looking at the picture for the first time one may be misled into thinking that it is not Florian but Indian cricketer Virat Kohli sitting behind her.

Florian’s close resemblance to the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper was noticed by Tamannaah’s followers who mentioned it in their comments. One of the followers commented on the actress’ post and wrote, “Behind virat kohli”. While another user commented, “He is looking like king kohli”. “Ye background mein Virat Kohli kya kar raha hai (What is Virat Kohli doing in the background?)” read one comment. Florian clearly was the highlight of this Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

The actress was flying to Hyderabad for the promotions of her debut Telugu web series, 11th Hour, which will stream on aha. Tamannaah plays a businesswoman in the series where she is trying to save her company that is on the verge of liquidation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah will also be seen in the upcoming Hindi movie Bole Chudiyan where she stars opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The movie was first announced in 2019. Bole Chudiyan is directed by Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiren Zaveri Bhatia.

