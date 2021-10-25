Tamannaah to Move Court Against MasterChef Telugu Over Unpaid Dues, Unprofessionalism

Popular Tollywood actor Tamannaah will soon be taking legal action against the makers of MasterChef Telugu for not paying her dues and their unprofessional behaviour towards her.

A statement issued by her lawyer suggested that the competitive cooking show team had stopped all communication with her and due to which she is now forced to file a lawsuit against them. The actor works extensively in the South film industry and made her television debut with the show, which is currently airing on Gemini TV.

Tamannaah is a self-claimed fan of the show and had earlier also expressed excitement over hosting the show. But things have clearly changed between Tamannaah and the makers of the show. The show went on air on August 27 and the actor hosted more than 20 episodes. Her glamorous outfits in the show were always in the headlines.

Not long ago reports came that Tamannah had decided to leave MasterChef Telugu and popular host and actor Anasuya Bharadwaj will now be hosting the popular show.

Earlier, a short promo of Anasuya hosting the latest episode of the show was also shared by the makers on Gemini TV’s social media handles. The show is also airing in the Tamil Language, which is hosted by Vijay Sethupathi.

Tamannah has worked in the Tamil crime web series titled November Story directed by Indra Subramanian. She also worked in another crime thriller “11th Hour", which aired on Aaha. The series was directed by Praveen Sattaru.

The actor was last seen in Sampath Nandi’s “Seetimaar", set against the backdrop of a kabaddi game, the film was a great success.

She will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu comedy “F3: Fun and Frustration". The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju. The film is set to release in February next year. Apart from this, Tamannah will be seen opposite Satyadev in the romantic drama Gurtunda Seethakalam. The film is a remake of the Kannada hit film Love Mocktail.

