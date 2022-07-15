Tamasha Live Star Sonalee Kulkarni: Regional Cinema Is Working More Than Bollywood | Exclusive

This weekend, director Sanjay Jadhav is presenting his star-studded musical Tamasha Live. Set against the backdrop of journalism, the Marathi film stars Sonalee Kulkarni and Sachit Patil in the lead while actors such as Siddharth Jadhav, Bharat Jadhav, Hemangii Kavi – Dhumal, Nagesh Bhosale, Mrunal Deshpande, Yogesh Soman, Pushkar Jog and Manmeet Pem play pivotal roles. News18.com recently sat down for a candid chat with Sonalee and Sachit to talk all things Tamasha Live.

The actors, who play journalists in the film, took a trip down memory lane and revealed that Sanjay had enacted every detail of the film while narrating the script. “I still remember I was in Dubai, it was during the second lockdown. I got a call from Dada (Sanjay Jadhav) and I thought he’ll just tell me a story, a one-liner and then we’ll meet, and then things will happen. But in the first call itself, it was a video call, he narrated the entire film to me with the songs in between, with all the characterizations, he performed all the characters and I was zapped. I was literally amazed because a filmmaker that he is, he doesn’t have to do that. He can just narrate a one-line and we’re anyway sold,” Sonalee said.

As for Sachit, his first reaction to Sanjay after the narration was ‘How are you going to do this?’ “I was speechless. I only asked Sanjay one thing: ‘How are you going to do this?’ because it is a huge film. This is his dream. He’s been wanting to make a musical for a few years now. When he narrated the film, he just didn’t narrate it but he showed me the film. His narration is so good. After listening to it, I realised it was a big and important film for our industry because such a film that is bringing content that is relevant to the events unfolding in our society today. You need the courage to make a statement and when Sanjay Jadhav decided to make a statement, he made it in a musical way. I was shocked and wondered how such an idea come to his mind,” Sachit said.

Given that Tamasha Live is a musical, the film features about 23 songs and a number of dance sequences in the film. The film boasts of various Indian and international dance forms. However, the surprising part of the film was that it was shot in merely 19 days. The actors revealed that they underwent a workshop for two months to get every scene right before they went on the floors and shot the film at a record speed.

Ask them if they had a sense of pressure during the shoot, Sonalee explained, “There was a lot of pressure and everyone who heard the narration was curious to know how will everything on paper come to life. But the credit (of putting everything together) goes to Sanjay sir. He prepped us for two to three months, perfecting the flow of dialogues, and songs, we literally had the entire film by heart. We prepared for the film’s shoot like how actors prepare for theatre plays. In fact, after the release, we can go and perform the entire film in front of the audience live, we were so well prepared for the film. Everything was rehearsed very well.”

Tamasha Live is undeniably one of the biggest Marathi movies this year. While Marathi-speaking audiences are looking forward to the film’s release, the movie has generated buzz among non-Marathi-speaking audiences as well. One of the reasons behind this, besides the stellar cast, could be the wide reach of Marathi films during the pandemic. With OTT giving more access to Marathi content and subtitles easily available, Marathi cinema has been surpassing boundaries.

Noting the wide reach, Sonalee and Sachit agree that Marathi cinema is finally getting its share of recognition and due that it deserves, nationally and internationally. “I think the biggest reason for that is OTT because on OTT platforms you can see everything. Now you don’t have to wait for remakes to happen. It’s not just Marathi cinema, all regional cinema is getting its due,” Sonalee said.

While Sachit is a popular star in the Marathi film industry, the actor has starred in a few Bollywood projects in the beginning of his career. When we asked him if he would be open to returning to the Hindi film industry for a movie, he said, “There are already talks taking place for two to three films right now but I feel I am doing well in the Marathi industry. I am doing good movies in the industry as a lead so if I have to do a Hindi film, it should either be of good content or have powerful roles only then will I do the film. I don’t want to do for the sake of it. I have rejected movies in the past because we are remembered only if the film demands a Marathi character. I feel this (shouldn’t) be the case.”

He added that thanks to OTT, he has been getting more offers. He also said that he might as well return to the Hindi film industry. However, Sonalee wants Bollywood actors to star in Marathi movies.

“You should ask Bollywood actors when they would act in Marathi movies because regional cinema is working more than Bollywood, whether it is South Indian cinema or Marathi cinema. After Covid, we’ve seen that it is not about the big names but it’s about big and good content. So I am very happy working in Marathi cinema. The amount of space to experiment that Marathi cinema gives, I don’t think Hindi films give you that kind of space,” she said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.