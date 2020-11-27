Tamasha Turns 5: Deepika Padukone Posts Pic with Ranbir Kapoor from Film

Actress Deepika Padukone on Friday got nostalgic, on the fifth anniversary of her 2015 release, Tamasha. The Imtiaz Ali directorial had brought together Deepika with Ranbir Kapoor. The two stars had dated for a while.

Playing Tara Maheshwari, Deepika was seen as a fun-loving and outgoing girl from Delhi, who is on a solo trip in Corsica. The actress changed her Instagram and Twitter name to Tara and her profile photo to a still from the film, which featured her with Ranbir.

Her followers shared fan art, and Deepika took to her Instagram Stories to post them using the hashtag #FANArtFriday.

Fans also paid tributes to the romantic comedy drama on Twitter.

One wrote: "#5YearsOfTamasha Many Bollywood movies come and go but #RanbirKapoor and @deepikapadukone's movie 'Tamasha' will forever be special in a beautiful way with the magical Imtiaz Ali's direction."

Another wrote: "A movie that many didn't get, many didn't like and became the holy book for many. From the first frame, it was poetry in motion. Thank you, Imtiaz Ali, Ranbir Kapoor and @deepikapadukone for Tamasha. #5YearsOftamasha."