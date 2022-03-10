Tamil Actor Aarti Defends Husband Ganeshkar in Road Accident Case

Tamil actress Aarti has finally shared her thoughts on the case involving her husband, actor Ganeshkar. It was reported that Ganeshkar allegedly fled the spot after his car met with an accident.

As per reports, Aarti, who was also a contestant on Bigg Boss Tamil 14, refuted the claims that Ganeshkar had escaped following the accident and was in hiding. As the news of the accident came to light, rumours started making rounds that Ganeshkar was driving under the influence of alcohol which led to the mishap.

Clarifying the event that transpired that day, Ganeshkar, in a recent interview, said he was not drinking when the accident took place.

Ganeshkar added that he did not notice a speed breaker that caused the car crash. Ganeshkar suffered injuries on his back and legs.

The actor added that some bystanders present on the Pattinapakkam road helped him reach a hospital and called his wife Aarti.

Aarti, who was also part of the interview, explained that Ganeshkar had dropped her at a book launch event before the accident happened. The couple even claimed that they abandoned the car in hurry and that Ganeshkar’s cell phone was also left inside it.

Talking about the allegations made against Ganeshkar, Aarti added that the police began their investigation after they had left the scene. She revealed that Ganeshkar went to his friend’s house instead of going to a hospital, which resulted in the rumors that he disappeared.

Earlier, it was reported that Ganeshkar was driving on the Pattinapakkam road on March 6 when he lost control and crashed into a roadblock. Ganeshkar had reportedly hit a two-wheeler from behind which injured the rider. Police had said that the actor allegedly fled the scene after the collision.

