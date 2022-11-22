Tamil Actor Abbas Undergoes Knee Surgery, Post-Surgery Picture Goes Viral

Tamil actor Abbas has been away from showbiz for a long time. He had started his cinematic journey with Kathal Desam in the 90s and had attained the image of a chocolate hero. However, unable to find a solid footing in the film industry, he soon left the world of showbiz and settled abroad. However, he has recently been in the news after reports of his hospitalisation came to the fore. Abbas was almost unrecognizable in the images that went viral, having gained a lot of weight.

Abbas said that he was hospitalised because he had surgery planned for his right leg, after suffering a knee injury. Now the actor has posted a new photo of himself on Facebook, which sees him in his recovery mode post his surgery. He is seen lying on the hospital bed, showing a victory sign to his fans. In the caption, Abbas said that the surgery went well and he would soon be home.

“My anxieties are the worst when at a hospital. But I did try and overcome some fears while I was there. I helped myself to empower my mind,” he said. He also thanked his fans who had wished him a speedy recovery and had prayed for him.

https://www.facebook.com/actorabbasofficial/posts/672865997571641

Although he did not achieve stardom, Abbas did act in a couple of films in the 90s and early 2000s. After his solo-hero films did not do that well, he appeared as Rajinikanth’s son-in-law in Padayappa before portraying the role of a doctor in Kamal Haasan’s historical film, Hey Ram. Later, trying his luck as an anti-hero, he left his cinema career when it failed to take off and currently works as a software engineer settled in New Zealand.

