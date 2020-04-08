Tamil Actor Ajith Contributes Rs 1.25 Crore in the Fight Against Coronavirus

Tamil star Ajith Kumar has contributed Rs 1.25 crore towards the coronavirus relief fund.

The Nerkonda Paarvai star has donated Rs 50 lakhs each to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM CARES Fund (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) and Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund. He has also contributed Rs 25 lakhs to Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), reported Hindustan Times.

FEFSI has been urging artistes to contribute so that daily-wage workers, who have been impacted due to cancellation of shoots, don’t bear the brunt of the nationwide lockdown.

The Viswasam star was working on his next film Valimai, helmed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, before its shoot was interrupted by coronavirus outbreak.

Apart from Ajith, the likes of Rajinikanth, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush have also contributed. Rajnikanth donated Rs 50 lakh, while Dhanush chipped in with Rs 15 lakh. On the other hand, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi have contributed Rs 10 lakh each.

Last month, FEFSI Union President RK Selvamani had put out a statement asking members of the Tamil film industry to come forward for the daily wage workers.

FEFSI has 23 unions belonging to different trades in the Tamil entertainment industry and consists of around 25,000 members.

Following the FEFSI’s appeal, actor-filmmaker R Parthiepan donated 250 bags of rice and actor Manobala also provided rice bags to workers.

The outbreak of the pandemic has dealt a huge blow to the entertainment industry as shootings of all the movies and TV series have been postponed.

