MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tamil Actor Ajith Contributes Rs 1.25 Crore in the Fight Against Coronavirus

Image courtesy: Twitter

Image courtesy: Twitter

Tamil star Ajith Kumar has contributed Rs 1.25 crore towards the coronavirus relief fund.

  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 2:33 PM IST
Share this:

Tamil star Ajith Kumar has contributed Rs 1.25 crore towards the coronavirus relief fund.

The Nerkonda Paarvai star has donated Rs 50 lakhs each to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM CARES Fund (Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund) and Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund. He has also contributed Rs 25 lakhs to Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), reported Hindustan Times.

FEFSI has been urging artistes to contribute so that daily-wage workers, who have been impacted due to cancellation of shoots, don’t bear the brunt of the nationwide lockdown.

The Viswasam star was working on his next film Valimai, helmed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, before its shoot was interrupted by coronavirus outbreak.

Apart from Ajith, the likes of Rajinikanth, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush have also contributed. Rajnikanth donated Rs 50 lakh, while Dhanush chipped in with Rs 15 lakh. On the other hand, Suriya, Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi have contributed Rs 10 lakh each.

Last month, FEFSI Union President RK Selvamani had put out a statement asking members of the Tamil film industry to come forward for the daily wage workers.

FEFSI has 23 unions belonging to different trades in the Tamil entertainment industry and consists of around 25,000 members.

Following the FEFSI’s appeal, actor-filmmaker R Parthiepan donated 250 bags of rice and actor Manobala also provided rice bags to workers.

The outbreak of the pandemic has dealt a huge blow to the entertainment industry as shootings of all the movies and TV series have been postponed.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,643

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,194

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    401

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,050,093

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,435,310

    +4,391

  • Cured/Discharged

    303,007

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,210

    +176
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres