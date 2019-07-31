Tamil Actor Ajith Kumar Takes Part in State Level Rifle Championships in Coimbatore

Tamil actor Ajith is well known as a race car driver, who has competed in India and overseas. He is among the few Indians to have raced in the international arena and in Formula 1 championships. But not many know that Thala Ajith is also a professional shooter. The actor recently participated in the state-level rifle championship held in Coimbatore over the weekend.

Ajith has been practising hard for the competition for months now. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the actor has been a part of NCC training programme and has since developed a passion for rifle shooting as well.

On the film front, the actor will next be seen the official Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan's courtroom drama Pink, titled Nerkonda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth. Pink was released in 2016 and had Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in pivotal roles.

In Nerkonda Paarvai, Ajith will portray the role of an aged lawyer, the part played by Amitabh in the original film. National award winning actress Vidya Balan is also making her Tamil debut with the courtroom drama. The film will follow the story of Ajith's character, who will not settle for anything less than justice for three women who are framed with charges of attempted murder, while they were facing the threat of sexual harassment.

Nerkonda Paarvai was officially launched on December 14, 2018 and is produced by Boney Kapoor in association with Zee Studios.

