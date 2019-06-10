Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Tamil Actor and Playwright Crazy Mohan Dies at 67, Condolences Pour In

Crazy Mohan suffered a massive cardiac arrest at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Monday. Condolences poured in from the film fraternity post his demise.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 10, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
Tamil Actor and Playwright Crazy Mohan Dies at 67, Condolences Pour In
Image of Crazy Mohan, courtesy of Instagram
June 10 is turning out to be sad day for Indian playwriting as after the demise of Girish Karnad, another iconic playwright Crazy Mohan lost his life to massive cardiac arrest. The renowned dialogue writer in Tamil film industry was taken to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai after he suffered a massive heart attack. According to The Hindu, the actor was pronounced dead at 2 pm after efforts to revive him didn't succeed. The Tamil industry icon passed away at the age of 67.

After the news of his demise shocked the Tamil movie industry, several celebs took to the micro blogging site to offer their condolences to the demised soul. Actor Siddharth, who was part of Rang De Basanti, wrote, “#CrazyMohan sir is no more. What a sad day for cinema, theatre, laughter and life. There will never be another like him. Prayers for his soul. Deepest condolences to the family. He was a huge part of our collective #Tamil consciousness and our ability to make or laugh at a joke.”

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu also offered his prayers to Crazy Mohan with the tweet, “OMG #crazymohan saar!!! My deepest condolences to the family. #ripcrazymohan”

Actress Radikaa Sarathkumar also wrote, “Will miss him #CrazyMohan , very sad.”

Actor Prasanna also took to twitter to express his sadness. He wrote, “Deeply disturbed to hear about #CrazyMohan sir.” He also wrote in another tweet, “Even few days back when I met my friend dir @rs_prasanna we were talking about #CrazyMohan sir and how he added value to our film #KSS his writings and performances have always been top notch. His comedy sense nonstop. A fantastic human. RIP Crazy sir. Will miss u”

Director and actor Rahul Ravindran also, “South Indian theatre has lost two of its darling sons on the same day! Irreplaceable loss! RIP ‘Crazy’ Mohan sir”

Also read: Crazy Mohan, Humorist, Playwright Passes Away in Chennai

Follow @News18Movies for more

