Tamil Actor and VJ Anandha Kannan Passes Away at 48, Director Venkat Prabhu Mourns Demise

Popular Tamil actor and video jockey Anandha Kannan passed away on Monday, after a battle with cancer. He was 48 at the time of his demise. His departure left a void in the Tamil film industry as actors and audiences alike mourned his untimely demise. Director Venkat Prabhu who was close friends with the actor shared the news on social media. He tweeted a photo of him, and wrote, “A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences."

A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences pic.twitter.com/6MtEQGcF8q— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 16, 2021

Kannan’s career kickstarted with Singapore Vasantham TV where he was an actor and a host. He then moved to Chennai and joined Sun Music as a video jockey. His stint as a VJ bought him a lot of fame and prominence and helped him broaden his audience base. He hosted Savaal Singapore show on the Mediacorp vasantham channel, which was the Tamil version of We are Singaporeans.

He appeared in a couple of films including Adhisaya Ulagam, Mullum Malarum and Venkat Prabhu’s film Saroja.

