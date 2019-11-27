Tamil Actor Bala Singh Passes Away in Chennai

Kollywood actor Bala Singh has passed away. He was 67. Singh was admitted at Vijaya Hospital in Chennai for food poison and was undergoing treatment there. He died on Wednesday at 01:00 AM. His body will be kept for homage in Virgambakkam till eve and then will be taken to his hometown Nagarkoil for last rites. Apart from films, he has also worked in several hit TV serials like Rudhraveenai and Aathira.

While he entered Malayalam cinema in 1983, it was his role in the 1995 Tamil film Avatharam starring Nasser and Revathi in the lead, which gained him popularity, reports newsminute.com.

Singh, who trained at the National School of Drama (NSD), began his acting career as a theatre artist. His popular works include-- Virumaandi, Pudhupettai, Saamy among many others. Singh was a part of Kamal Haasan’s Indian, releasing in 2020.

