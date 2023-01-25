Tamil actor and director E Ramadoss, known for his film Aayiram Pookal Malarattum and featuring in the popular film Visaranai, died at the age of 66 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was admitted to a private medical facility in Chennai where he breathed his last. The mortal remains were kept at his residence in KK Nagar, Chennai for his friends and family to pay their homage. The last rites were performed on Tuesday at 5 PM. E Ramadoss’ son Kalai Selvan announced the news on Facebook.

His son wrote on Facebook, “My father, writer, director, actor. E Ramdoss passed away tonight at MGM Hospital due to a heart attack. Funeral 24/01/2023 11 AM - 5 PM 16/1078, Munusamy Road, KK."

Film producer Dr G Dhananjayan shared condolences with the family and expressed his grief. “Director and Actor E Ramdoss sir - A fine gentleman and a wonderful human being. Rest in peace, sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family,” he wrote on Twitter.

Director & Actor #ERamdoss sir - A fine gentleman & a wonderful human being. Rest in peace sir. My heartfelt condolences to the family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4VxRHAxZOB— Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) January 24, 2023

Film director K Bharathiraja also mourned the demise of the actor. The caption of the post loosely translates, “Word for word comedy, The smile never changes, Compassionate. Literacy, eloquence, In normal acting The sworn. your loss To the Tamil screen world Disastrous."

E Ramdoss directed various films including Raja Rajathan and Suyamvaram, he even donned the writer’s hat and took part in story discussions in various films. He has also acted in several films in Tamil including Yuddham Sei, Kakki Sattai, Visaranai, Dharma Durai, and Vikram Vedha among popular ones. Even though the actor had supporting roles in the films, he didn’t fail to leave a mark in the industry.

He was last seen on the big screen, last year in Varalaru Mukkiyam starring Jiva in the lead role.

