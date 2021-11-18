Tamil Actor-Director RNR Manohar Dies of Covid-19 Aged 61

Tamil actor, writer and director RNR Manohar died on Wednesday morning at the age of 61. The film personality was suffering from novel coronavirus and was being treated for the last 20 days at a private hospital in Chennai.

RNR Manohar acted in more than 50 films, including Mruthan and Teddy. He was the brother of DMK state council member NR Ilango. Manohar’s death has plunged the film industry into great sorrow. Several Tamil-Telugu film actors have expressed grief over the director’s demise.

According to reports, RNR Manohar was rushed to the city hospital in Chennai due to the severity of Covid-19 complications. The actor-director breathed his last on Wednesday morning. Manohar started his film career as Ravi Kumar’s assistant director and later worked as a writer and assistant director for several films, including Kolangal, Pudumaippithan and Tennavan.

The Tamil director-turned-actor did cameos in the films and worked as assistant director. He was also known for his comedy scene with Vivek in Tennavan. Manohar made his directorial debut with Nakul and Sunaina starrer Masilamani in 2009.

Following the success of his maiden film, Manohar helmed Vellore Maavattam, a police drama starring Nandha and Poorna in the lead, in 2011.

In 2012, Manohar went through a dark phase when his son Ranjan drowned and died while training in a swimming pool at a private school. Frustrated by the harrowing incident, the director-actor stopped directing the films and remained away from his regular course of creative work.

