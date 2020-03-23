English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tamil Actor-director Visu Passes Away at 74 Due to Old Age Ailments

Image courtesy: Twitter Moments

Image courtesy: Twitter Moments

Tamil movie director, producer, actor, play writer Visu, 74, on Sunday died here due to old age ailments.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 8:52 AM IST
Share this:

Tamil movie director, producer, actor, play writer Visu, 74, on Sunday died here due to old age ailments.

Tamil Nadu BJP leaders condoled the death.

Born as M.R. Viswanathan and popularly known as Visu is noted for his family centric movies.

He began his career as an Assistant Director under ace Director late K.Balachandar and later branched off on his own. He also hosted couple of television shows.

Most of the movies directed by him revolved around joint families and the issues faced by them.

Some of Visu's popular movies are 'Samsaram Adhu Minsaram', 'Manal Kayaru', 'Dowry Kalyanam'.

In his condolence message Tamil Nadu BJP President L. Murugan said Visu's death is a great loss for his family and for the art world.

Visu had joined BJP in 2016.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan also condoled Visu's death.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story