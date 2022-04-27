Tamil Actor Gabriella Sellus' Heartfelt Post For Husband After Winning Sun TV Award

Having made her debut with the 2019 film Airaa, Tamil actor Gabriella Sellus rose to fame with her role in the TV show, Sundari. The show, which airs on Sun TV, gained massive popularity among the Tamil audience and also helped Gabriella become a household name.

Recently, Gabriella also received the award for a favourite actress at Sun TV Family Awards 2022. The award ceremony was held in Chennai on March 30 and numerous Tamil artists were honoured for their work exceptional talents.

After bagging the award, Gabriella shared a post on her Instagram page and posted a photo with her husband Akash from the award function. However, her post was not to announce her achievement but it was a sweet gesture toward her husband.

Through a small note in her post, Gabriella apologised to her cinematographer husband for not mentioning his name while receiving her award. Reportedly, when Gabriella went on the stage to take the award, she thanked her mother and aunt but forgot to include her husband’s name.

In the post, Gabriella shared that she got nervous on stage and hence forgot to include Akash in her acceptance speech. Further, in a heartwarming gesture, Gabriella wrote that Akash is her lifetime award.

The post soon garnered nearly 35,000 likes on Instagram and prompted users to praise the adorable couple. “Wow lovely, God bless,” wrote one user, while another, too, blessed the pair. Other users also congratulated Gabriella for her achievement and wished her success. “I am so happy you won this award, love you a lot,” one user wrote.

The TV show, Sundari, is a social drama where Gabriella plays the titular role of Sundari. Having a dark complexion, Sundari faces discrimination daily and is often made fun of. But Sundari is also extremely talented and an ambitious girl, who crosses all obstacles to achieve her dreams.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.