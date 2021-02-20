Tamil Actor Indra Kumar Allegedly Dies by Suicide, Police Start Probe

Young Tamil actor, Indra Kumar has reportedly died by suicide. He passed away on February 19 in Perambalur, Tamil Nadu. According to reports, the television actor hanged himself at his friend's residence. Indra Kumar was reportedly a Sri Lankan Tamil and had been staying in a refugee camp in Chennai.

According to IndiaGlitz, the South actor, known for his role in many Tamil daily soaps, reportedly went to watch a film with his friends on Thursday night before he hanged himself.

After returning, the actor went to his friend’s place for the night. The next morning he was reportedly found hanging from a ceiling fan of the house. The late actor’s friend informed the police immediately and filed a complaint. Post which, the cops seized his body and took it for postmortem.

The report revealed that the actor had been feeling anxious for a while after failing to secure better opportunities in the entertainment industry. Additionally, he had been facing trouble in his married life too. The deceased actor is survived by his wife and their child.

So far, the reason behind Indra Kumar’s death is unknown. The cops have sent him mortal remains for post-mortem. The police have filed a case and a probe is underway. No suicide note has been recovered from the place.

In the past few years, the Tamil television industry has witnessed many losses of lives to suicide. VJ Chithra ended her life in a hotel room at the peak of her career. More recently, young actor Srivatsava known for Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta died by suicide.