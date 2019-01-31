Tamil Actor Jiiva to Play Kris Srikkanth in '83 World Cup Film Led By Ranveer Singh

In the 1983 Cricket World Cup final, it was tough for the Indian Cricket team to brace themselves against the formidable West Indies bowling attack. More than three decades later, the only thing perhaps more challenging would be to cast for a film meant to relive the euphoria surrounding India’s maiden World Cup title victory. However, just like in the '83 World Cup, things are shaping up.The latest actor to join the Kabir Khan '83 World Cup film is South actor Jiiva. He is set to play the role of right-hand batsman Krishnamachari Srikkanth from the squad. In a conversation with Mid-Day, Jiiva opened up about his preparations leading up to the film helmed by Kabir Khan.“I began training for the part last month. For this film, I am doing (outdoor) exercises instead of training in the gym. I must lose 7 kg to look lean and young for the part,” Jiiva said.Being a cricket buff himself, Jiiva has played several cricket matches and has been in the winning teams as well.Producer Madhu Mantena said, "I had seen his film, KO (2011) and had wanted to remake it here in Hindi. I'm finally getting a chance to work with him. I can't think of anyone better to play Srikkanth."Recently, Punjabi actor Ammy Virk was roped in for the role of Balwinder Singh Sandhu. It is supposed to be Virk’s Bollywood debut. Ranveer Singh will play the former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in the film. A number of cricketers from the squad have also been working with actors behind the scenes to train them. Kapil Dev, Madan Lal, Yashpal Sharma and Balwinder Sandhu have lent support to the film.Presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan, the film will release in April 2020.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.