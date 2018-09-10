English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Actor Kovai Senthil Passes Away in Coimbatore
Senthil had also worked with veterans like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in Padayappa and Avvai Shanmugi, respectively.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Tamil character actor and comedian Kumarasamy, popularly known as Kovai Senthil, passed away due to prolonged illness. He breathed his last on September 9 in Coimbatore. He was 74.
Senthil had appeared in over 200 films in different southern film industries. He started his career with K Bhagyaraj's Oru Kai Oosai, which received appreciation for its unconventional characterisation and unpredictable climax. He had also worked with veterans like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in Padayappa and Avvai Shanmugi, respectively.
He last appeared in Thamizh Padam, directed by CS Amudhan. In an emotional tweet, Amudhan remembered the time he was shooting with Senthil for the film.
"Oh yes... :( I remember we were under pressure to finish that day’s shoot at 6pm and he got that long dialogue in one take much to our relief. #RIP," he tweeted.
Actor Mohan Raman also took to Twitter to express his grief over Senthil's demise.
“RIP 'Kovai' Senthil. A very nice and respected human being. Acted in many movies(sic),” tweeted Raman.
Nadigar Sangam, officially known as the South Indian Artistes' Association, also issued a statement condoling the actor's demise. "The sudden demise of Kovai Senthil has shocked us. Along with his family, South Indian Artistes Association would pray for the soul to rest in peace," read the statement.
Senthil is also known for doing supporting parts in films such as Aararo Aariraro, Namma Aalu and Chinna Kuyil Paduthu among others.
