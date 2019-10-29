Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Tamil Actor Mano Dies in a Car Accident, Wife's Condition Critical

The actor and his wife were in the car when the accident happened. While Mano lost his battle with life on the spot, his wife is serious and is in critical condition.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 29, 2019, 4:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tamil Actor Mano Dies in a Car Accident, Wife's Condition Critical
Actor Mano.

Mimicry artist and Tamil film actor Mano passed away after meeting a tragic car accident on October 28. The accident took place in Chennai.

As per the reports, the actor and his wife were in the car when the accident occurred. While Mano lost his battle with life on the spot, his wife is serious and is in critical condition. His wife is currently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit at Ramchandra hospital in the city.

Both Mano and his wife are parents to a seven-year-old child.

The details of the car accident were revealed by PRO John, who wrote, “Multi talented actor #Mano died in an Accident near Avadi. Hs wife is in Ramchandra Hospital ICU. She is under treatment. Shocking to hear the news. (sic)”

According to a report in India Today, the car of the actor lost control and hit the median. Mano suffered serious injuries and succumbed to them on the spot. The untimely death has shocked the friends and family.

Mano acted in Puzhal, where he was one of the lead characters. The film released in the year 2010.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram