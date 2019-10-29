Tamil Actor Mano Dies in a Car Accident, Wife's Condition Critical

Mimicry artist and Tamil film actor Mano passed away after meeting a tragic car accident on October 28. The accident took place in Chennai.

As per the reports, the actor and his wife were in the car when the accident occurred. While Mano lost his battle with life on the spot, his wife is serious and is in critical condition. His wife is currently admitted in the Intensive Care Unit at Ramchandra hospital in the city.

Both Mano and his wife are parents to a seven-year-old child.

The details of the car accident were revealed by PRO John, who wrote, “Multi talented actor #Mano died in an Accident near Avadi. Hs wife is in Ramchandra Hospital ICU. She is under treatment. Shocking to hear the news. (sic)”

According to a report in India Today, the car of the actor lost control and hit the median. Mano suffered serious injuries and succumbed to them on the spot. The untimely death has shocked the friends and family.

Mano acted in Puzhal, where he was one of the lead characters. The film released in the year 2010.

