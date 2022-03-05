Tamil Actor Mansoor Ali Khan Dances on Arabic Kuthu Song From Beast

Actor Mansoor Ali Khan has recorded a video where he is seen dancing to the song Halamathi Habibo from the movie Beast. The song, which is a huge hit on social media, is also known as Arabic Kuthu. Mansoor Ali Khan is clad in a black T-shirt and jeans as he grooves to the song. He is also seen sporting dark sunglasses in the video.

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay’s 65th film Beast is directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The music of the movie is composed by Anirudh. The film is produced by Sun Pictures, the same production house which earlier produced Vijay’s movie Sarkar.

The song, which was released on February 13, went viral within a few days. It raked up more than 100 million views in 12 days. The lyrics of Halmathi Habibo were written by Sivakarthikeyan. The song itself is a duet by Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi.

Ever since the song became viral, a lot of celebrities have recorded videos on it. A few days ago, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recorded swaying to the beats of the song in jeans and a cropped top. A SpiceJet air hostess was also seen dancing to this song in a video she uploaded from the plane.

It looks like the craze of the song is here to stay for quite a while! The movie Beast will be releasing on April 14, and is one of the most-anticipated movies of Vijay.

