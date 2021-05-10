Tamil Actor Mansoor Ali Khan Hospitalized for Kidney Stone in Chennai

Famous Tamil actor, Mansoor Ali Khan has been admitted in a hospital in Chennai. As per media reports, he is in ICU currently and will be undergoing a surgery to remove a stone from his kidney. A large stone was found in his kidney which has created a block and needs to be surgically removed.

The news was shared by PRO Nadigar Sangam on Twitter this morning with a caption reading the actor has been hospitalized “because of a block in the kidney owing to the presence of a large stone. All tests have been taken as he is getting ready for a surgery.”

Actor #MansoorAliKhan has been hospitalized because of a block in the kidney owing to the presence of a large stone. All tests have been taken as he is getting ready for a surgery.PRO #Govindaraj +91 98412 83050 pic.twitter.com/d76goWX9Zw— NadigarSangam PrNews (@NadigarsangamP) May 10, 2021

The tweet was followed by a list of well wishers extending their prayers to the actor via Twitter. Many users expressed their support and love for the Tamil Industry actor who was last seen in film Jackpot in 2019 while wishing him a speedy recovery.

However, a few weeks ago, he was embroiled in a controversy related to spreading fake information about Covid-19 vaccine and death of actor Vivek. A complaint was filed against the actor by Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) who submitted it to the Police Commissioner for linking actor Vivek’s demise with Covid-19 jab. Khan created a ruckus at the SIMS Hospital in Vadapalani, Chennai after Vivek’s death when he blamed the government for his death and shouted at media persons to stop wearing masks.

Somu Rajasekaran, BJP’s public welfare schemes campaigning wing state secretary, told media that Khan had made controversial remarks against the health secretary, violated SOPs by urging public to not wear masks and created panic among the public.

Following the altercation, the Greater Chennai Corporation (BGCC) also lodged a complaint against him at the Vadapalani police station under section 153, 270, 505 (1). 550 (1) (b), Epidemic Dieseases Act and National Disaster Management Act and in a statement, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash shared the case will be registered under the Public Health Act.

Mansoor had recently applied for a bail before a session’s court in Chennai. More details about his health are awaited.

