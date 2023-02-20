Famous Tamil comedian and actor Mayilsamy died of cardiac arrest on the morning of February 19 at the age of 57. Mayilsamy was known for his comic roles and worked in more than 200 films in Tamil. Some of his famous films included Vaseegara, Ghilli, Giri, Dhool, Uthamaputhiran, Veeram, Kanchana, and Kangalal Kaidhu Sei for which he also won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Comedian. Mayilsamy was considered one of the most versatile actors in Tamil cinema. The actor started his journey with K Bhagyaraj’s Dhavani Kanavugal.

He made his small-screen debut with the TV show Comedy Time and went on to become the host and judge of the comedy show ‘Asathapovathu Yaaru’. Let’s have a look at some of the interesting facts about him:

Mayilsamy shared the screen space with leading names, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Vikram, and others.

At one point, because of his debt, he mortgaged jewellery to help poor people during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Apart from this, the Tamil actor and musician received funds from various actors and assisted the public.

People who are close and know him well say that not only for the people in his area and acquaintances, he even buys food for people who live on the road where they go.

Mayilsamy is well known for his comedy timing and is among the stars who made a mark for himself with his unique voice and innocence on screen.

Actor Mylaswamy has done several things to help poor people during natural disasters. During the Chennai floods, he provided a lot of help to people who were living in his area.

He would cook food near his house and then deliver it to everyone’s place. After that, he helped the poor people during the time of the storm as well.

